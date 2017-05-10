The 'Splainer: What is the Johnson Amendment and why did Trump target it?
President Trump prepares to sign the Executive Order on Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty during the National Day of Prayer event at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington D.C., on May 4, 2017. The 'Splainer is an occasional feature in which the RNS staff gives you everything you need to know about current events to hold your own at the water cooler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|May 10
|GreenLight
|4
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May 6
|Elmer Gantry
|1
|Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ...
|Apr 29
|The BEST song
|4
|Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16)
|Apr 16
|Yeti
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Never go back
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar '17
|red blood relative
|5
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar '17
|Lynda Loper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC