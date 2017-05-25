Religion Book Deals: May 2017

Chris Ferebee sold world rights to Zondervan editor John Sloan for This Dangerous Book: How the Bible Has Shaped Our World and Why It Still Matters Today by Steve and Jackie Green . Slated for publication in November 2017, the book explores the Bible's influence on people throughout history.

