Read This

Read This

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Sojourners

For a religion that touts the virtues of truth, large segments of American Christianity couldn't care less about whether it's found within the political system it helped put into power. The bedrock of Christianity is founded upon pillars of truth - that God is real; that Jesus died and rose again; and that Christ saved us from our sins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sojourners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Im sorry" whispered during song May 13 AmberG 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... May 10 GreenLight 4
News Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre... May 6 Elmer Gantry 1
News Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ... Apr 29 The BEST song 4
News Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16) Apr 16 Yeti 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... Mar '17 red blood relative 5
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC