New Music Tuesday: Quartet Totally 4 Him Announce New Single 'You are Wonderful'
After a brief hiatus, Contemporary Quartet, Totally 4 Him, a young group of gentleman from Lumber City, Georgia that consists of lead singer Carlos Harvey and Michael Harvey, Jr. aka "Turk" - who are biological brothers and Dante Eady and Jesse Eady - who are also brothers are making their return to gospel music with the release of their refreshing new ballad and radio single " You Are Wonderful ," which is impacting Gospel and Christian AC radio now and Adult R&B on "You Are Wonderful" - a song of adoration and thanks is written and produced by Stellar Award winning, GRAMMYA nominated producer Dana Sorey .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTLC-AM Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ...
|Apr 29
|The BEST song
|4
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|2
|Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16)
|Apr 16
|Yeti
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Never go back
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar '17
|red blood relative
|5
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar '17
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar '17
|Duke defender
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC