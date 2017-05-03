New Music Tuesday: Quartet Totally 4 Him Announce New Single 'You are Wonderful'

After a brief hiatus, Contemporary Quartet, Totally 4 Him, a young group of gentleman from Lumber City, Georgia that consists of lead singer Carlos Harvey and Michael Harvey, Jr. aka "Turk" - who are biological brothers and Dante Eady and Jesse Eady - who are also brothers are making their return to gospel music with the release of their refreshing new ballad and radio single " You Are Wonderful ," which is impacting Gospel and Christian AC radio now and Adult R&B on "You Are Wonderful" - a song of adoration and thanks is written and produced by Stellar Award winning, GRAMMYA nominated producer Dana Sorey .

