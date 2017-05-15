New Creation singing Knifley Christian Church - 21 May 2017
New Creation singing Knifley Christian Church - 21 May 2017 Knifley Christian Church 7710 Elkhorn Road, Columbia KY, will be having a singing with the group "New Creation," Sunday May 21, 2017 at 6pmCT/7pmET. Everyone is invited to attend.
