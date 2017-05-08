Motown legend Smokey Robinson to perform at Turning Stone this summer
Motown legend Smokey Robinson will perform at Turning Stone's Event Center on Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m. Known for his stunning high tenor voice, trilling vibrato and talent for harmonizing with his group The Miracles, Robinson has enjoyed a successful music career since the 1950s. The R&B singer-songwriter may be best known for romantic ballads like "Cruisin'," "You Really Got a Hold on Me," "Tracks of My Tears," "Ooh Baby Baby" and "Being With You."
