Motown legend Smokey Robinson to perf...

Motown legend Smokey Robinson to perform at Turning Stone this summer

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: The Post-Standard

Motown legend Smokey Robinson will perform at Turning Stone's Event Center on Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m. Known for his stunning high tenor voice, trilling vibrato and talent for harmonizing with his group The Miracles, Robinson has enjoyed a successful music career since the 1950s. The R&B singer-songwriter may be best known for romantic ballads like "Cruisin'," "You Really Got a Hold on Me," "Tracks of My Tears," "Ooh Baby Baby" and "Being With You."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... May 6 Ranger 3
News Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre... May 6 Elmer Gantry 1
News Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ... Apr 29 The BEST song 4
News Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16) Apr 16 Yeti 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr 14 Never go back 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... Mar '17 red blood relative 5
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar '17 Lynda Loper 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC