Mainstream rap has grown more Christi...

Mainstream rap has grown more Christian. So why is Christian rap pushing mainstream?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Religion News Service

Much has been written about mainstream rap's religious revival. Popular hip-hop artists-most notably Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, and Kanye-are weaving Christian themes into their music without apology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08) May 21 Robert F 28
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro... May 17 GoodMusic 1
"Im sorry" whispered during song May 13 AmberG 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... May 10 GreenLight 4
News Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre... May 6 Elmer Gantry 1
News Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ... Apr 29 The BEST song 4
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,306,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC