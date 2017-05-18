Kiwi women targeted by religious group hunting brides for convicted rapist
South Korean organisation Jesus Morning Star is recruiting young women in universities, shopping centres and churches here - often by promising them lucrative modelling contracts. But the group, which uses multiple aliases, ultimately wants members to be "purified" by having sex with their leader Jung Myung-seok.
