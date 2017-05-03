It is not 'character assassination' f...

It is not 'character assassination' for the church to be the church

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Religion News Service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Columnist Jonathan Merritt is excoriating Christians who have distanced themselves from Jen Hatmaker, the evangelical author and TV personality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ... Apr 29 The BEST song 4
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Apr 22 Yeti 2
News Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16) Apr 16 Yeti 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr 14 Never go back 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... Mar '17 red blood relative 5
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar '17 Lynda Loper 1
News Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ... Mar '17 Duke defender 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC