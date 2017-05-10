Indonesia Joins Repressive Islamic Regimes...
Jakarta: May 10, 2017. Indonesia took a huge leap backwards in its reputation as a moderate Islamic democracy today when a court sentenced the Christian governor of Jakarta, Basuki 'Ahok' Tjahaja Purnama, to two years in prison for 'blaspheming' the Koran.
