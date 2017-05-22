Harvest America set for June 11
Driven by the belief that America is desperately in need of the hope of Jesus Christ, Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, along with its founding pastor Greg Laurie, will host the annual Harvest America 2017, the nation's largest one-day evangelistic outreach. At 5 p.m. on June 11, Laurie will deliver an inspirational message via live satellite from the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Robert F
|28
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|5
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|May 17
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May 13
|AmberG
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|May 10
|GreenLight
|4
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May 6
|Elmer Gantry
|1
|Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ...
|Apr 29
|The BEST song
|4
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC