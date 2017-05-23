Hannah Kerr to takeover CCM Instagram...

Hannah Kerr to takeover CCM Instagram, May 31

22 hrs ago

Nashville native and Black River Christian singer-songwriter Hannah Kerr will take over the CCM Magazine Instagram Page on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Kerr will show followers around her hometown of Nashville, including visits to the Black River label offices, Belmont University , points of interest in and around downtown Nashville, and a few other surprises! CCM Magazine can be found on Instagram by following handle @ccmmag .

