Glad you attended Juma'at prayer, but...

Glad you attended Juma'at prayer, but we are tired of...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Vanguard

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, has expressed his joy over President Muhammadu Buhari's appearance in the public on Friday, and called upon the president to resign and focus on his health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... May 6 Ranger 3
News Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre... May 6 Elmer Gantry 1
News Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ... Apr 29 The BEST song 4
News Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16) Apr 16 Yeti 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr 14 Never go back 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... Mar '17 red blood relative 5
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar '17 Lynda Loper 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,893,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC