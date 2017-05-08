Glad you attended Juma'at prayer, but we are tired of...
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, has expressed his joy over President Muhammadu Buhari's appearance in the public on Friday, and called upon the president to resign and focus on his health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|May 6
|Ranger
|3
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May 6
|Elmer Gantry
|1
|Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ...
|Apr 29
|The BEST song
|4
|Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16)
|Apr 16
|Yeti
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Never go back
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar '17
|red blood relative
|5
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar '17
|Lynda Loper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC