Gay Qantas CEO Pied in the Face by Christian Bigot Angry at Corporate ...
Chelsea Manning to Leave Prison Next Week: 'For the First Time, I Can See a Future for Myself as Chelsea' Alan Joyce, the openly gay boss of Qantas, said he will press charges against a man who pied him to protest the CEO's "corporate bullying" over same-sex marriage. 67-year-old Tony Overheu, a former farmer and devout Christian, shoved a lemon meringue pie into Joyce's face at a business breakfast yesterday.
