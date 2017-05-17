From Word to image: Christian colleges expand visual art programs
Assistant Professor Josh Dannin speaks with students toward the end of his Graphic Design I class at the Comiskey Art Center Digital Lab on the St. Anselm College campus in Manchester, N.H., on May 11, 2017. Students were presenting their final projects for the introductory studio course, which explores digital and analog production and output methods of visual design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro...
|23 hr
|GoodMusic
|1
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May 13
|AmberG
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|May 10
|GreenLight
|4
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May 6
|Elmer Gantry
|1
|Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ...
|Apr 29
|The BEST song
|4
|Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|2
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC