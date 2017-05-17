Evangelicals hail Trump's request for release of US pastor in Turkey
WASHINGTON Evangelical leaders are praising President Trump for pressing for the release of American pastor Andrew Brunson during Trump's meeting this week with the Turkish president. "This shows the clear and open lines of communication between evangelicals and this White House," said Johnnie Moore, an author and advocate for persecuted Christians.
