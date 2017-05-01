Classic crooner Smokey Robinson coming to Hard Rock Rocksino Sept. 16
Classic crooner Smokey Robinson brings his dulcet tones to the Hard Rock Rocksino on Saturday, September 16. Tickets are $75, $89.50, $115 and $135 and go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Rocksino Box Office, Ticketmaster.com , and all Ticketmaster locations. Robinson's musical career spans more than 50 years, first with The Miracles, creating such classic hits as "Tears Of A Clown" and "I Second That Emotion," and then as a solo act with his chart-topping singles as "Cruising," "Clock On The Wall," "Being With You" and many more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ...
|Sat
|The BEST song
|4
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|2
|Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16)
|Apr 16
|Yeti
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Never go back
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar '17
|red blood relative
|5
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar '17
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar '17
|Duke defender
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC