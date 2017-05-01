Classic crooner Smokey Robinson comin...

Classic crooner Smokey Robinson coming to Hard Rock Rocksino Sept. 16

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Classic crooner Smokey Robinson brings his dulcet tones to the Hard Rock Rocksino on Saturday, September 16. Tickets are $75, $89.50, $115 and $135 and go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Rocksino Box Office, Ticketmaster.com , and all Ticketmaster locations. Robinson's musical career spans more than 50 years, first with The Miracles, creating such classic hits as "Tears Of A Clown" and "I Second That Emotion," and then as a solo act with his chart-topping singles as "Cruising," "Clock On The Wall," "Being With You" and many more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ... Sat The BEST song 4
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Apr 22 Yeti 2
News Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16) Apr 16 Yeti 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr 14 Never go back 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... Mar '17 red blood relative 5
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar '17 Lynda Loper 1
News Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ... Mar '17 Duke defender 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC