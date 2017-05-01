Classic crooner Smokey Robinson coming to Hard Rock Rocksino Sept. 16

Classic crooner Smokey Robinson brings his dulcet tones to the Hard Rock Rocksino on Saturday, September 16. Tickets are $75, $89.50, $115 and $135 and go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Rocksino Box Office, Ticketmaster.com , and all Ticketmaster locations. Robinson's musical career spans more than 50 years, first with The Miracles, creating such classic hits as "Tears Of A Clown" and "I Second That Emotion," and then as a solo act with his chart-topping singles as "Cruising," "Clock On The Wall," "Being With You" and many more.

