China, once officially atheist, now b...

China, once officially atheist, now booming with religion

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

DAVIS, Calif. When Ian Johnson first went to China as a student three decades ago, he pronounced religion there "dead."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... 16 hr tomin cali 2
New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro... Wed GoodMusic 1
"Im sorry" whispered during song May 13 AmberG 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... May 10 GreenLight 4
News Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre... May 6 Elmer Gantry 1
News Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ... Apr 29 The BEST song 4
News Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16) Apr '17 Yeti 2
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,067 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC