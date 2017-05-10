Casting Crowns & Tamela Mann Hit Record Marks on Christian & Gospel Charts
As Hillsong Worship 's "What a Beautiful Name" leads Billboard' s Christian Airplay chart for a seventh week, increasing 3 percent to 12 million audience impressions in the week ending May 7 according to Nielsen Music, Casting Crowns ' "One Step Away" reaches the chart's upper tier, hiking 15 percent and climbing 12-10. Casting Crowns earn their 23rd Christian Airplay top 10, tying MercyMe for the most of any group and second-best sum among all artists.
