Call to action: Garden City church focusing on community service projects
The lead minister at Garden City Church of Christ would rather his members be gone from church - at least mostly on May 21. Granted, the Rev. Brian Gilroy sees church attendance as important for Christians' growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Im sorry" whispered during song
|May 13
|AmberG
|1
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|May 10
|GreenLight
|4
|Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre...
|May 6
|Elmer Gantry
|1
|Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ...
|Apr 29
|The BEST song
|4
|Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16)
|Apr 16
|Yeti
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar '17
|red blood relative
|5
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC