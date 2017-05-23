August Burns Red, Grammy-nominated Christian metal band, to play Easton's One Centre Square

Grammy Award-nominated Lancaster heavy metal Christian rockers August Burns Red, whose past two albums have crossed to the Top 10 of Billboard's overall albums chart, will perform at Easton's planned One Centre Square entertainment center, the venue has announced. The band, which is touring to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Christian chart-topping 2007 breakthrough album "Messengers," will perform at 6 p.m. July 28. The show will be the final concdrt on the tour.

