August Burns Red, Grammy-nominated Ch...

August Burns Red, Grammy-nominated Christian metal band, to play Easton's One Centre Square

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Morning Call

Grammy Award-nominated Lancaster heavy metal Christian rockers August Burns Red, whose past two albums have crossed to the Top 10 of Billboard's overall albums chart, will perform at Easton's planned One Centre Square entertainment center, the venue has announced. The band, which is touring to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Christian chart-topping 2007 breakthrough album "Messengers," will perform at 6 p.m. July 28. The show will be the final concdrt on the tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Popular Christian Singer Comes Out (Sep '08) May 21 Robert F 28
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
New Music: Hillsong UNITED - Heaven Knows [fro... May 17 GoodMusic 1
"Im sorry" whispered during song May 13 AmberG 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... May 10 GreenLight 4
News Trump's religious liberty order slammed as 'pre... May 6 Elmer Gantry 1
News Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ... Apr 29 The BEST song 4
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,536 • Total comments across all topics: 281,230,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC