After Egypt trip, Pope Francis hails ...

After Egypt trip, Pope Francis hails - healthy secularism' approach

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Gazette

An Egyptian flag flutters in the foreground as Pope Francis waves after a mass in Cairo, Egypt, on April 29, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh VATICAN CITY Pope Francis hailed his visit to Egypt as a "sign of peace" in which he called for a "vision of healthy secularism" after recent terror attacks against Coptic Christians killed dozens of people and provoked a state of emergency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should ... Apr 29 The BEST song 4
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Apr 22 Yeti 2
News Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16) Apr 16 Yeti 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr 14 Never go back 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... Mar '17 red blood relative 5
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar '17 Lynda Loper 1
News Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ... Mar '17 Duke defender 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,536 • Total comments across all topics: 280,800,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC