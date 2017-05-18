a First Lady of Motowna gets serenade...

a First Lady of Motowna gets serenaded at LA City Council

The Los Angeles City Council recognized singer Claudette Robinson, in white and third from the right, on Friday, May 19, 2017. Robinson is known as the “First Lady of Motown.” She was the sole female member of Motown Records' singing group The Miracles and former wife of its star member, Smokey Robinson.

Chicago, IL

