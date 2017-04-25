United Methodists to hold special session on LGBTQ inclusion in 2019
Bishop Karen Oliveto, left, greets Dixie Brewster ahead of the opening of oral arguments before the United Methodist Judicial Council meeting on April 25, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Brewster is a petitioner questioning whether a gay pastor can serve as a bishop in the United Methodist Church. At rear is the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|2
|Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16)
|Apr 16
|Yeti
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Never go back
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar 31
|red blood relative
|5
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar '17
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar '17
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC