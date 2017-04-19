Under fire at home, Fox News host Bill O'Reilly greets pope at Vatican

Fox News Channel host Bill O'Reilly, right, shakes hands with Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, on April 19, 2017. Photo courtesy of Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters VATICAN CITY Bill O'Reilly, the Fox News host whose job is on the line over a string of sexual harassment allegations, met Pope Francis on Wednesday during his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square.

