U.S. VP Pence tours Southeast Asiaa s biggest mosque, talks trade in Indonesia

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence listens during a meeting with Indonesian Muslim community leaders April 20, 2017, at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. RNS photo by Beawiharta/REUTERS JAKARTA U.S. Vice President Mike Pence toured Southeast Asia's largest mosque during a visit to Indonesia, calling the Muslim-majority nation's tradition of following a moderate form of Islam "an inspiration to the world."

