U.S. top court to hear key religious rights case involving Missouri church

Gravel paves the playground of Trinity Lutheran Church's Child Learning Center in Columbia, Mo., on Oct. 18, 2016. RNS photo by Sally Morrow WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a closely watched dispute over supplying taxpayer money to religious entities in which a church accuses Missouri of violating its religious rights by denying it state funds for a playground project.

