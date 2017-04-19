U.S. top court to hear key religious ...

U.S. top court to hear key religious rights case involving Missouri church

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

Gravel paves the playground of Trinity Lutheran Church's Child Learning Center in Columbia, Mo., on Oct. 18, 2016. RNS photo by Sally Morrow WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a closely watched dispute over supplying taxpayer money to religious entities in which a church accuses Missouri of violating its religious rights by denying it state funds for a playground project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16) Apr 16 Yeti 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr 14 Never go back 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... Mar 31 red blood relative 5
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar '17 Lynda Loper 1
News Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ... Mar '17 Duke defender 1
News Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15) Feb '17 dP cassie 18
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... Feb '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC