Trump, Syria and just war theory

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airfield, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 6, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Carlos Barria "We ask for God's wisdom as we face the challenge of our very troubled world," President Trump said in his address to the nation after firing 59 Tomahawk missiles at Syria.

