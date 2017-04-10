Tracey Evison: Sandi Patty is the iconic voice of Christian music
Patty, who first burst on the music scene after singing at the rededication of the Statue of Liberty in 1986, has been known for such Christian classics as 'Via Dolorosa', 'We Shall Behold Him' and 'I've Just Seen Jesus'. With her most recent project, 'Forever Grateful,' Sandi Patty has also announced her final tour.
