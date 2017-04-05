'The Power of a Woman' is Released

'The Power of a Woman' is Released

CrossLink Publishing is pleased to announce the release in paperback and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of "The Power of a Woman" by Amilliah Kenya of Spartanburg, SC. Dr. Amilliah Kenya, author of Prayer and Spiritual Warfare, Spiritual victory for the 21st Century, Back to God for Healing, and God's Presence the Missing Something, and an Associate Professor at Sherman College says, "You are not an ordinary woman.

