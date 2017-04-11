Study: Worldwide downward trend in re...

Study: Worldwide downward trend in restrictions on religion reversed

Read more: Religion News Service

The number of countries with "high levels" of restrictions on religion due to government policies or actions of people increased in 2015, reversing a downward trend, according to a new study. A total of 40 percent of surveyed countries registered "high" or "very high" levels of overall restrictions, according to Pew Research Center's annual study on global restrictions on religion, released Tuesday .

