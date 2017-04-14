Reza Aslan and the 'pettiness of acad...

Reza Aslan and the 'pettiness of academia'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Religion News Service

After a six-week run, Reza Aslan's "spiritual adventure" series "Believer" completed its first season. Although we don't yet know if CNN will approve a second season, one thing is certain: Scholars of religion didn't really care for it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16) 29 min Yeti 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Fri Never go back 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... Mar 31 red blood relative 5
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar 20 Lynda Loper 1
News Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ... Mar '17 Duke defender 1
News Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15) Feb '17 dP cassie 18
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... Feb '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,339,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC