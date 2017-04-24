Religion Book Deals: April 2017

In a deal brokered by Allison Cohen with the Gersh Agency, acquisitions editor in the trade division at Zondervan Stephanie Smith bought world rights to two books by Full House star Candace Cameron Bure . The first title under the deal is a gift book about inner and outer beauty, Staying Stylish: Cultivating a Confident Look, Style, and Attitude .

