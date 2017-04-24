Quotes from the campaign trail

"Eject the Tories-elect a Labour government! Reject austerity, privatisation and imperialist war! Leave the EU single market and NATO!" The Communist Party announces that it will field no candidates for the first time since 1920, in order to back Jeremy Corbyn's Labour. Morning Star "The opinion polls were wrong in the 2015 general election, they were wrong in the referendum, and Jeremy Corbyn himself has said that he was a 200-to-one outsider for the Labour leadership in 2015-and look where that got him."

