Pope Francis tells Muslim leaders in Egypt to fight violence in God's name

Pope Francis, right, embraces Al-Azhar's Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb during a meeting in Cairo, Egypt, on April 28, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi CAIRO Pope Francis used the political capital he has built up with the Islamic world to issue a powerful condemnation of religion-inspired violence, calling on Muslim leaders to unite against terrorist acts carried out in the name of God.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.