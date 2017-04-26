Pope Francis faces another delicate - and dangerous - task in Egypt trip
Reporters attend a news conference held in preparation for Pope Francis' visit in Cairo on April 6, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany VATICAN CITY Even as Pope Francis was on his way to the violence-plagued Central African Republic almost two years ago, security advisers warned him that it was an active war zone and they couldn't guarantee his safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|2
|Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16)
|Apr 16
|Yeti
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Never go back
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar 31
|red blood relative
|5
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar '17
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar '17
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC