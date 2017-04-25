Philosopher who argued for God wins Templeton Prize
American scholar Alvin Plantinga, a pioneering advocate for theism, or belief in God, as a serious philosophical position within academic circles, was named the winner of the 2017 Templeton Prize. Plantinga, 84, a retired professor at the University of Notre Dame, won the award for revolutionizing "the way we think," said Heather Templeton Dill, president of the John Templeton Foundation, which awards the annual prize.
