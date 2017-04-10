On the Charts: Drake's 'More Life' Finishes First for Third Straight Week
Drake's 'More Life' topped the Billboard 200 for the third consecutive week as the rapper's "playlist project" added another 136,000 total copies. Drake 's More Life topped the Billboard 200 for the third consecutive week as the rapper's "playlist project" added another 136,000 total copies to its overall haul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar 31
|red blood relative
|5
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar '17
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC