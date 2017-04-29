New edition of The Book of Miracles, ...

New edition of The Book of Miracles, the 16th century's premier guide to the apocalypse

The Book of Miracles is a compendium of beautiful 16th-century illustrations of cosmic anxiety and apocalyptic surrealism. The new edition from Taschen, edited by Till-Holger Borchert and Joshua P Waterman, is a perfect introduction to the Renaissance obsession with signs, portents and the damned weird.

