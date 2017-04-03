New Band Allons-y Performing At Grumpy's

Jonathan and Amy Larkin of Falmouth make up, along with guitarist Aaron Mayo, the new band the Allons-y, which will be performing Americana with a French flavor at Grumpy's Pub on Tuesdays, April 11 and 18. The pub is off Locust Street in Falmouth. Jonathan and Amy Larkin of Falmouth make up, along with guitarist Aaron Mayo, the new band the Allons-y, which will be performing Americana with a French flavor at Grumpy's Pub on Tuesdays, April 11 and 18. The pub is off Locust Street in Falmouth.

