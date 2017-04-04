Moon, Ahn Try to End 9-Year S. Korea ...

Moon, Ahn Try to End 9-Year S. Korea Conservative Rule

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bloomberg

THEY WERE. THAT WAS PART OF THE TASK THAT THE GOVERNMENT GAVE THESE FIVE FILMMAKERS, TO SELL THE WAR, NOT ONLY TO THE AMERICAN PUBLIC, BUT TO SOLDIERS WHO WERE 18 OR 19 YEARS OLD AND WERE COMING IN AND DID NOT REALLY KNOW THE REASON WE WERE IN THE WAR IN THE FIRST PLACE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... Mar 31 red blood relative 5
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar 20 Lynda Loper 1
News Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ... Mar 9 Duke defender 1
News Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15) Feb '17 dP cassie 18
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... Feb '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec '16 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,073,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC