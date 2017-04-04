Moon, Ahn Try to End 9-Year S. Korea Conservative Rule

THEY WERE. THAT WAS PART OF THE TASK THAT THE GOVERNMENT GAVE THESE FIVE FILMMAKERS, TO SELL THE WAR, NOT ONLY TO THE AMERICAN PUBLIC, BUT TO SOLDIERS WHO WERE 18 OR 19 YEARS OLD AND WERE COMING IN AND DID NOT REALLY KNOW THE REASON WE WERE IN THE WAR IN THE FIRST PLACE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.