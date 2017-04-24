MercyMe - story behind "Happy Dance"
To watch the CCM Magazine exclusive release of the story behind MercyMe 's "Happy Dance" from Lifer on this page, please click the "play" button above. Stay tuned to CCMmagazine.com through May 12, 2017 where every Friday we will exclusively feature a new MercyMe "story-behind-the-song" video! Notice: The information in the post above may have been formatted to suit this website, but is not necessarily material originally created by, or is exclusive to CCM Magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christ Community Music.
