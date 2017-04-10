MercyMe Rules Top Christian Albums & Hot Christian Songs Charts
Lifer , the ninth studio album from veteran Christian music band MercyMe , bounds in atop Billboard 's Top Christian Albums chart , earning 33,000 equivalent albums, with 30,000 in pure sales, in the week ending April 6, according to Nielsen Music. The set is the group's 10th leader on the tally.
