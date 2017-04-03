MercyMe, CCM Magazine to release 'story behind song' clips

Beginning Friday, April 7, 2017, and every Friday through mid-May, CCM Magazine will exclusively release unique "story behind the song" videos from MercyMe highlighting tracks from their latest release Lifer . The videos will only be available for viewing on CCMmagazine.com for a 24-hour period each release Friday before being released on MercyMe's VEVO Channel .

