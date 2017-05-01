MercyMe - A Lifetime In the Making

MercyMe - A Lifetime In the Making

Warning: the moment you start to listen to the infectious new MercyMe album, you're going to do a double take. The funk, dance pop, '80s flavors, power ballads and arena anthems will have you convinced you accidentally switched back to Top 40 radio, but Lifer is a loaded pop music set, anchored in current flavors that actually connect to the band's childhood listening habits.

