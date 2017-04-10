Katy Perry used to picket Madonna concerts
Katy Perry only knew who Madonna was growing up because she used to picket the Vogue singer's concerts with her family. The 32-year-old had a sheltered lifestyle growing up the kid of evangelical Christian pastors in Santa Barbara, California and was shielded from most aspects of popular modern culture.
