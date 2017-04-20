In lyrics, Prince philosophized, theologized and just plain preached
Prince performs on the main stage during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River on Aug. 9, 2011. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Laszlo Balogh Prince, who died a year ago this week, was a lifelong Christian, raised as a Seventh-day Adventist and later converting to Jehovah's Witnesses.
