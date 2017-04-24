Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should Go to Church Sometime'
There are 4 comments on the RollingStone story from Yesterday, titled Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should Go to Church Sometime'. In it, RollingStone reports that:
The title track of Tyler Farr's 2015 album Suffer in Peace hints at an existential crisis in the wake of a devastating breakup - nursing his wounds, he longs for solitude and hopes to find salvation in the Bible. Farr's latest, "I Should Go to Church Sometime" takes the idea a step farther as the singer struggles with his faith and decisions.
#1 9 hrs ago
This is an amazing song. So heartfelt and so powerful. Really relatable.
#2 9 hrs ago
Wow! This song is so touching. Brought me to tears, well written. Awesome voice and awesome song!
#3 9 hrs ago
Everything in this song makes you think about your own life. It's so different and so powerful. Congrats to Tyler Farr and his team on this release
#4 5 hrs ago
This is the best song yet from Tyler Farr. It showcases his voice and he sings with such emotion.
