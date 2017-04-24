Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song ...

Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should Go to Church Sometime'

There are 4 comments on the RollingStone story from Yesterday, titled Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should Go to Church Sometime'. In it, RollingStone reports that:

The title track of Tyler Farr's 2015 album Suffer in Peace hints at an existential crisis in the wake of a devastating breakup - nursing his wounds, he longs for solitude and hopes to find salvation in the Bible. Farr's latest, "I Should Go to Church Sometime" takes the idea a step farther as the singer struggles with his faith and decisions.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Country Music124

Elizabethton, TN

#1 9 hrs ago
This is an amazing song. So heartfelt and so powerful. Really relatable.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
This is Country

Elizabethton, TN

#2 9 hrs ago
Wow! This song is so touching. Brought me to tears, well written. Awesome voice and awesome song!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
I Should Go to Church

Elizabethton, TN

#3 9 hrs ago
Everything in this song makes you think about your own life. It's so different and so powerful. Congrats to Tyler Farr and his team on this release
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The BEST song

Elizabethton, TN

#4 5 hrs ago
This is the best song yet from Tyler Farr. It showcases his voice and he sings with such emotion.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Apr 22 Yeti 2
News Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16) Apr 16 Yeti 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr 14 Never go back 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... Mar 31 red blood relative 5
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar '17 Lynda Loper 1
News Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ... Mar '17 Duke defender 1
News Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15) Feb '17 dP cassie 18
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,294 • Total comments across all topics: 280,660,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC