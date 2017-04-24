There are on the RollingStone story from Yesterday, titled Hear Tyler Farr's Cathartic New Song 'I Should Go to Church Sometime'. In it, RollingStone reports that:

The title track of Tyler Farr's 2015 album Suffer in Peace hints at an existential crisis in the wake of a devastating breakup - nursing his wounds, he longs for solitude and hopes to find salvation in the Bible. Farr's latest, "I Should Go to Church Sometime" takes the idea a step farther as the singer struggles with his faith and decisions.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at RollingStone.