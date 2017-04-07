Florida prosecutor has strong moral basis for renouncing death penalty
In recent months, a Florida state attorney carefully reviewed the death penalty with a particular focus on the goals of criminal justice: promoting public safety, serving the needs of murder victims' families and using public dollars in a wise and effective manner. On all these measures, Aramis Ayala judged that the death penalty proves ineffective and morally indefensible, and for those reasons, she announced that she would not seek death sentences in the future.
