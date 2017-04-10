Couple found 'rolling around' on side of I-22 en route to Grateful Dead tribute show
A couple was questioned, but not arrested, after they were spotted "rolling around" on the side of a Birmingham area interstate. A motorist called 911 about 11 a.m. Sunday to alert the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to the unusual sight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar 31
|red blood relative
|5
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar '17
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC